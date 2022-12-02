Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Win Rewards and Freebies on 2 December

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Win Rewards and Freebies on 2 December

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 December 2022: Know how to claim the redeem codes from reward.ff.garena.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Published:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 December 2022 are updated here.

|

(Photo: ff.garena.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 December 2022 are updated here.</p></div>

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 2 December 2022, are up on the official redemption website. The feature to claim the MAX redeem codes and win free gifts has contributed to the immense popularity of the game across the globe. Free Fire MAX is especially popular in India because it provides a rich gaming experience. One should remember that the Government of India has banned the downloading of Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

Only Free Fire MAX is allowed in the country. Players can claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 2 December 2022, from reward.ff.garena.com. They must claim any one of the active codes soon. The redeem codes are available to players on a first come first serve basis so they should be quick to claim them from the site.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: How To Win Rewards on 1 December 2022

The Garena Free Fire MAX version is more popular because it helps players to enjoy a better gaming experience. Players can unlock weapons, freebies, characters, skins, gifts, etc, with the help of the redeem codes.

Both Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX use the same server. The redemption website is also the same. One should take a look at the active redeem codes on reward.ff.garena.com soon if one wants to utilise them.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 2 December 2022: Active List

Here is the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 2 December, that are active for the next twenty-four hours and the registered players can claim:

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • FFDBGQWPNHJX

  • TDK4JWN6RD6

  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • XFW4Z6Q882WY

  • HFNSJ6W74Z48

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7

  • 2FG94YCW9VMV

  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

  • WD2ATK3ZEA55

  • E2F86ZREMK49

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

  • V427K98RUCHZ

Also ReadWordle 531 Answer for Today, 2 December 2022: Hints, Clues, and Final Solution
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Registered players should know that the redeem codes are updated on the website at midnight so they can claim them as soon as the codes are released.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today: How To Claim

Let's take a look at the steps to claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today online:

  • Go to the redemption site - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your account by entering the registered details in the provided box.

  • Now, paste one of the codes from the list for Friday and click on submit.

  • Tap on the pop-up option on the screen that says OK to confirm the process.

  • Now, wait for twenty-four hours for the gifts and freebies to reach your in-game mail section.

Also ReadWordle 530 Answer Today: Check Hints, Clues, and Solution for 1 December 2022

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT