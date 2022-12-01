Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: How To Win Rewards on 1 December 2022

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: How To Win Rewards on 1 December 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 December 2022: Take a look at the active redeem codes list for today.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Published:

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 1 December 2022 are updated here.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

It is time for the registered players to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 1 December 2022. The redeem codes are updated on the official website - reward.ff.garena.com for registered players to check and claim. The Free Fire MAX redeem codes help players win rewards and free gifts. Garena Free Fire MAX is becoming popular among gamers across the globe. The original Garena Free Fire version is banned in India so players cannot download it.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes allow players to win weapons, which they can use to defeat their enemies in the battle royale game. Apart from weapons, players can also unlock freebies, skins, characters, rewards, etc, with the help of the active codes. More details are available on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com for players.

Players are requested to claim the redeem codes soon. The ones who will claim the codes first can win free gifts and weapons. The steps to claim the Free Fire MAX codes are also very simple.

People who are new to the multiplayer battle royale game should note that the redeem codes are active for twenty-four hours only. New codes are updated daily at midnight once the old ones expire.

You cannot use expired redeem codes to win freebies and gifts. One should also note that only registered players can take advantage of the MAX codes.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: 1 December 2022

Here are the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes for Thursday that players can use:

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • FFDBGQWPNHJX

  • TDK4JWN6RD6

  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • XFW4Z6Q882WY

  • HFNSJ6W74Z48

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7

  • 2FG94YCW9VMV

  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

  • WD2ATK3ZEA55

  • E2F86ZREMK49

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

  • V427K98RUCHZ

  • MCPW2D1U3XA3

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3

  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

  • UVX9PYZV54AC

  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

  • HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: How To Claim

The steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are stated below for the players:

  • Go to the official rewards redemption website of the MAX version - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your account by entering the required registered details in the box.

  • The redemption page will open on your screen.

  • Copy and paste any one of the redeem codes from the list into the provided space.

  • Tap on submit after entering the codes.

  • Now, click on Ok to complete the process.

  • The rewards and gifts will reach your in-game mail section if the redemption process is successful.

