Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Out for 3 March 2022, How To Claim

Another day and a new set of Garena Free Fire MAX daily redeem codes are released. If you are a Garena Free Fire MAX player and waiting for the redeem codes for 3 March 2022, then your wait comes to an end.

The redeem codes help to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items and rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on a daily basis, the codes for 3 March 2022 are already released.

Garena Free Fire MAX players can redeem the codes from the same redemption website as that of Garena Free Fire. The official website that the players can use to redeem codes is reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded and better version of Garena Free Fire. It includes more advanced effects, graphics and animations.
While Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, players can still use Garena Free Fire MAX.

The ones who used to play Garena Free Fire can log in to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Since the server of both the games is the same, players have the chance to use the redeem codes of Garena Free Fire to claim the rewards and freebies.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Codes for 3 March 2022

The redeem codes for 3 March 2022 are already out on the official website- reward.ff.garena.com.

Here is a list of the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today that the players can use to claim the rewards for free:

  • G8WQ QVLM JSBN

  • W8TQ AYR2 5RNG

  • BOOY AHAG S18F

  • KL9U Y924 AYAW

  • BOOY AVML ZJ7N

  • JEKU 2K32 G6R8

  • JEK1 8G4G R7G8

  • 7859 2BAC SWAS

  • GJJW SQ9A AV7U

  • UBUD SG22 Z67A

  • GRAC IACL ATAM

  • 8G2Y JS3T WKUB

  • GZ3S LYFG TD8X

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Steps To Claim

Step 1: Click on the Garena Free Fire's website - reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Log in to your existing account by using any of the social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Copy and paste any of the redeem codes from the list that is out today on the text box.

Step 4: Click on the confirm button.

Step 5: You will receive a confirmation message stating if the redemption was successful. If it's successful, the reward will display in your mail section within 24 hours.

