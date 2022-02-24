Garena Free Fire Redeem Code: How to Claim Rewards from reward.ff.garena.com

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem code.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is a popular mobile battle game which was recently banned in India. The game allows up to 50 participants to play a 10 minute round.
Garena Free Fire also frequently releases different redeem codes on its official redemption website. Redeem Code in Garena Free Fire is a 12-digit code consisting of capital letters and number, which can be used by users to avail rewards for free. It can also be used for redemption of in-game items.
Here's how to redeem rewards in Garena Free Fire game.
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Login using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Redeem Code Details
Redeem code: XT2SMB3YDWE2
Rewards: MP40 – New Year Weapon Loot Crate
Server: Europe
For more information about Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max rewards and redeem codes, users are advised to visit the official website of the game.
(With inputs from HT Tech and Inside Sport)
