Garena Free Fire Redeem Code: How to Claim Rewards from reward.ff.garena.com

Garena Free Fire is a popular mobile battle game which was recently banned in India. The game allows up to 50 participants to play a 10 minute round.

Garena Free Fire also frequently releases different redeem codes on its official redemption website. Redeem Code in Garena Free Fire is a 12-digit code consisting of capital letters and number, which can be used by users to avail rewards for free. It can also be used for redemption of in-game items.