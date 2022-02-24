Garena Free Fire Redeem Code: How to Claim Rewards from reward.ff.garena.com

Interested gamers can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes to avail rewards from reward.ff.garena.com
The Quint
Tech News
Published:

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem code.

|

(Photo: ff.garena.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>How to get&nbsp;Garena Free Fire redeem code.</p></div>

Garena Free Fire is a popular mobile battle game which was recently banned in India. The game allows up to 50 participants to play a 10 minute round.

Garena Free Fire also frequently releases different redeem codes on its official redemption website. Redeem Code in Garena Free Fire is a 12-digit code consisting of capital letters and number, which can be used by users to avail rewards for free. It can also be used for redemption of in-game items.

Interested gamers can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes to avail rewards by visiting the official website: reward.ff.garena.com.

Here's how to redeem rewards in Garena Free Fire game.

Steps to Get Redeem Codes and Claim Rewards in Garena Free Fire

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Login using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Redeem Code Details

  • Redeem code: XT2SMB3YDWE2

  • Rewards: MP40 – New Year Weapon Loot Crate

  • Server: Europe

For more information about Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max rewards and redeem codes, users are advised to visit the official website of the game.

(With inputs from HT Tech and Inside Sport)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT