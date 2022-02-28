Garena Free Fire MAX: Redemption Codes Released for 28 February 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Here are the codes for 28 February 2022 and the steps to redeem them.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Updated:

Steps to claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

(Photo: ff.garena.com)

The codes to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items for free have been released for today, Monday, 28 February 2022.

The redeem codes are released daily so that the players can experience better gameplay and also claim freebies. The wait for redeeming codes today is finally over.

The players of Garena Free Fire MAX can redeem the codes and claim freebies by visiting the same redemption website as that of Garena Free Fire - reward.ff.garena.com.

Since the server is the same, players can use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes to claim the reward.

For the people who are unaware, Garena Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Garena Free Fire.

So the players may use Garena Free Fire's official website - reward.ff.garena.com to claim the redeem codes of Garena Free Fire Max.
Just like PUBG Mobile India, the Indian Government had also banned Garena Free Fire in the country. However, players in India can still use Garena Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire Vs Garena Free Fire MAX

This game is restricted only to Android users, people with iPhones cannot play Garena Free Fire MAX. The game is removed from App Store but it can be downloaded on Google Play Store.

Free Fire MAX game allows players to experience an optimised Free Fire experience loaded with enhanced graphics and features.

Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded and more spec-heavy version of Garena Free Fire, however, it is identical in terms of gameplay.

Garena Free Fire MAX has more advanced effects, animations and graphics that enhance the user experience without compromising gameplay.

Garena Free Fire Players can log in to Free Fire MAX via their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: 28 February 2022

As per reports, the codes that can be redeemed today, on 28 February 2022, to claim the rewards for free are as follows:

  • FV8B HJU8 765T

  • RFGB 5NJT YIHB

  • V65S 4AQE D12V

  • 34BR HTGU VTDR

  • FI45 8T76 TFQE

  • D6RA QF2B 3EJR

  • UFGV 76YT C7DE

  • R456 K7U0 J9I8

  • UJ2H FNR4 M56O

  • YU9H 8B76 VCT5

  • RXSF WVEB RN5J

  • TIYH B87V 6C54

  • RE7D W3V4 J5TI

  • G876 F5D4 SR6F

  • 3G45 RJTI 87BV

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Steps To Claim

  • Visit the redemption website of Garena Free Fire - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Login to your game account with the help of Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

  • Enter any of the redeem codes from the list into the text box.

  • Click on the confirm button.

  • The process is done. You will receive a message stating if the redemption was successful or not.

  • Within 24 hours, the rewards will appear in your mail section if the redemption was successful.

(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)

Published: 28 Feb 2022,10:58 AM IST
