Garena Free Fire MAX: Redemption Codes Released for 28 February 2022

Steps to claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
The codes to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items for free have been released for today, Monday, 28 February 2022.
The players of Garena Free Fire MAX can redeem the codes and claim freebies by visiting the same redemption website as that of Garena Free Fire - reward.ff.garena.com.
Since the server is the same, players can use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes to claim the reward.
For the people who are unaware, Garena Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Garena Free Fire.
Just like PUBG Mobile India, the Indian Government had also banned Garena Free Fire in the country. However, players in India can still use Garena Free Fire MAX.
This game is restricted only to Android users, people with iPhones cannot play Garena Free Fire MAX. The game is removed from App Store but it can be downloaded on Google Play Store.
Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded and more spec-heavy version of Garena Free Fire, however, it is identical in terms of gameplay.
Garena Free Fire Players can log in to Free Fire MAX via their existing Free Fire account.
As per reports, the codes that can be redeemed today, on 28 February 2022, to claim the rewards for free are as follows:
FV8B HJU8 765T
RFGB 5NJT YIHB
V65S 4AQE D12V
34BR HTGU VTDR
FI45 8T76 TFQE
D6RA QF2B 3EJR
UFGV 76YT C7DE
R456 K7U0 J9I8
UJ2H FNR4 M56O
YU9H 8B76 VCT5
RXSF WVEB RN5J
TIYH B87V 6C54
RE7D W3V4 J5TI
G876 F5D4 SR6F
3G45 RJTI 87BV
Visit the redemption website of Garena Free Fire - reward.ff.garena.com.
Login to your game account with the help of Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Enter any of the redeem codes from the list into the text box.
Click on the confirm button.
The process is done. You will receive a message stating if the redemption was successful or not.
Within 24 hours, the rewards will appear in your mail section if the redemption was successful.
