Govt Issues Order to Ban 54 More Chinese Apps Over Security Concerns: Report

The central government has issued an order to ban over 54 Chinese apps, calling them a 'threat to privacy and security of Indians,' officials told The Economic Times. It has directed all app stores to block these applications.

Many of these apps belong to large Chinese tech firms like Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase, and are “rebranded or rechristened avatars” of apps that have been banned in India since 2020, according to the report.

They were allegedly transferring sensitive data to Chinese servers.

Since June 2020, the government has banned a total of around 224 Chinese apps, including the hugely popular TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, ES File Explorer, and Mi Community.

