PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India Officially Launched for Android, How to Download

PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download from Google Play Store. Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, announced the official launch of the popular mobile game on Friday, 2 July.

As of now, the game has been only launched on Google Play store for android users. Till now, it was under beta testing. The early access for the same went live on 17 June, whereas, the pre-registrations commenced from 18 May 2021.