PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India Officially Launched for Android, How to Download
PUBG Mobile: Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India was commenced from 18 May
PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download from Google Play Store. Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, announced the official launch of the popular mobile game on Friday, 2 July.
As of now, the game has been only launched on Google Play store for android users. Till now, it was under beta testing. The early access for the same went live on 17 June, whereas, the pre-registrations commenced from 18 May 2021.
During the beta trials, Battlegrounds Mobile India was not accessible to many gaming enthusiasts. However, with the android launch, any user in India can download it form Google Play Store.
How to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India
With the official launch, there is no need to download Battlegrounds Mobile India APK version. However, as mentioned above, the game can only be downloaded by android users for now.
Visit Google Play Store on your android smartphone
Go to search bar and type Battlegrounds Mobile India
Click on the official game icon by Krafton Inc
Click on Install
The official version will be downloaded on your phone
In case you have already used the early access of Battlegrounds Mobile India, then you can update it to the officially launched version. You just need to go to the play store and open the official page of the game. Click on update and allow it to install on your smartphone.
Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS has not launched yet, as it is under development.
How to Avail Battlegrounds Mobile India Rewards
After you have downloaded the game, you can avail multiple rewards from in-game events section. Users can collect the Constable Set which Krafton is sharing to celebrate 10 million downloads, reported Hindustan Times.
The report further stated the players can also avail the India ka Battlegrounds gift and 1 & 5 million download rewards till 19 August 2021.
PUBG Mobile New Update
PUBG mobile India is looking forward to introduce a new feature which will be know as Comeback BR, reported DNA. This report further mentioned that this feature will allow the players to return to battle after dying during a match for a second chance at that chicken dinner. The feature will be exclusive to PUBG's latest 8x8 map Taego.
