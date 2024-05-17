Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes 17 May 2024: Claim to Win Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: The popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire MAX has uploaded a fresh list of active codes on the official website at reward.ff.garena.com for Friday, 17 May 2024. All these codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours, after which they will become inactive, and won't be redeemed to win free rewards. Garena Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity in India, after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes, which can be redeemed to win different freebies like diamond, gold, skins, characters, pets, weapons, and several in-game items. All these free rewards help in winning the difficult levels of the game. Free Fire MAX codes are uploaded on the rewards page at mid-night daily.