Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes 14 May 2024: Win Freebies Like Gold & Diamond

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 14 May 2024 are listed below. Claim to win gold, skins, characters, and more.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 14 May 2024.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes on 14 May 2024: The popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire MAX has updated a fresh list of redeem codes for Tuesday, 14 May 2024 on the official website at reward.ff.garena.com. Players can claim these codes to win different freebies like gold, diamond, skins, pets, characters, and several other in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes consisting of a string of different letters and numbers.

Users must remember that the validity of Garena FF codes is 12-18 hours, after which they become inactive. Those who miss to redeem the codes within the time limit have to wait for a new list of codes. The Indian players took a great interest in Garena Free Fire MAX when the country outlawed its predecessor, Garena Free Fire, in February 2022. The battle royale game's striking graphics and challenging gameplay has garnered a great fan base in the country. 

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes on 14 May 2024

Below is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Tuesday, 14 May 2024.

  • FU7N3Q1I2E9KD5O6

  • FX3V6M5C7AD9Y2H8

  • FW7K3B6Z5DO9J2R1

  • FG4I2L9DN6T1F8E7

  • FHYE56RGTYE56448

  • FJ2U8G3E6YF1X7Z5

  • FQ1B5A4YP9W8V3M6

  • FL4TY3N6C7H8K1S2

  • FZ5R3O9JY7Q1X4I6

  • FGERT5TG6YE546V7

  • FHYTR56YHR67RHC1

  • FYHBRE56GYR56548

  • FO7Y4XQ1M6C9A2P3

  • FS2W8J3N6T7HD4I9

  • FF1L6A2U8Z5RD3Q7

  • FC4V9P5D8G3FD2B1

  • FE2W1U7VY9F4D5G3

  • FY2P7H4M6NY9T8S3

  • FB1G4K7L6J2YC8A9

  • FD5V9Q1XY3R6O4M2

  • FH6T8F3W7E2Q59L4

  • FETGERT5G56GJ7N6

  • F5YH456HYT6HGR53

  • FA4I7Y55U6O2Q8E3

Garena FF MAX codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive.
How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Tuesday, 14 May 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

