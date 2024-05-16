Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes 16 May 2024: Win Diamond, Gold, Skins, & More

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes 16 May 2024: A fresh list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes have been updated by developers on the official redemption page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players can claim these codes to win earn different free rewards and gifts like diamond, gold, skins, characters, pets, weapons, and other in-game items. All the freebies can be utilized to win difficult levels of the game. Although, the Garena Free Fire MAX codes are beneficial, users must note down that the validity of these codes is just 12 to 18 hours, after which they become inactive. Invalid or expired codes can't be redeemed.

Garena Free Fire MAX codes are are 12-digit alphanumeric codes, which are updated on the website daily at mid-night. Follow steps below to know how to earn rewards from these codes. The battle royale game Garena Free Fire MAX attained immense popularity in India, after Garena Free Fire got banned.