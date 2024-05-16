Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes 16 May 2024: Win Diamond, Gold, Skins, & More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 16 May 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes 16 May 2024: A fresh list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes have been updated by developers on the official redemption page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players can claim these codes to win earn different free rewards and gifts like diamond, gold, skins, characters, pets, weapons, and other in-game items. All the freebies can be utilized to win difficult levels of the game. Although, the Garena Free Fire MAX codes are beneficial, users must note down that the validity of these codes is just 12 to 18 hours, after which they become inactive. Invalid or expired codes can't be redeemed.
Garena Free Fire MAX codes are are 12-digit alphanumeric codes, which are updated on the website daily at mid-night. Follow steps below to know how to earn rewards from these codes. The battle royale game Garena Free Fire MAX attained immense popularity in India, after Garena Free Fire got banned.
Below is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Thursday, 16 May 2024.
FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T
FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L
FD2R5W7M3V6K9B8T
FX1V6S4J9Q5G8P3D
FG8W3D6J2Z5F1R9L
FS4N9V1X7K3T6C2P
FQ5M2Z8D1C4B7F3N
FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q
FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G
FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H
FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W
FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K
FF3B7M4H8W1T9J6V
FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
Follow below steps to claim Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Thursday, 16 May 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
