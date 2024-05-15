Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 May 2024: Check List of Free Rewards

Check the active list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 15 May 2024 here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 15 May 2024: The famous battle royals game Garena Free Fire MAX has updated a list of free redeem codes for Wednesday, 15 May 2024. Players can use these codes to win different freebies like pets, skins, diamond, gold, characters, weapons, and other in-game items. Users must remember that Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes with a validity of 12 to 18 hours. Expired or inactive codes can't be used to earn freebies.
Garena Free Fire MAX garnered a huge fanbase in India, after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government along with several other applications. Garena codes are uploaded every day at midnight by the developers on the official redemption page at reward.ff.garena.com. The battle royale game's striking graphics and challenging gameplay has won millions of hearts in the country.
Below is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Wednesday, 15 May 2024.
FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T
FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H
FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W
FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K
FF3B7M4H8W1T9J6V
FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q
FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G
FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L
FD2R5W7M3V6K9B8T
FX1V6S4J9Q5G8P3D
FG8W3D6J2Z5F1R9L
FS4N9V1X7K3T6C2P
FQ5M2Z8D1C4B7F3N
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)