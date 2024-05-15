Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 May 2024: Check List of Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 May 2024: Check List of Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 May 2024 are listed below. Claim to win free rewards!
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Check the active list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 15 May 2024 here.

|

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 15 May 2024: The famous battle royals game Garena Free Fire MAX has updated a list of free redeem codes for Wednesday, 15 May 2024. Players can use these codes to win different freebies like pets, skins, diamond, gold, characters, weapons, and other in-game items. Users must remember that Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes with a validity of 12 to 18 hours. Expired or inactive codes can't be used to earn freebies.

Garena Free Fire MAX garnered a huge fanbase in India, after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government along with several other applications. Garena codes are uploaded every day at midnight by the developers on the official redemption page at reward.ff.garena.com. The battle royale game's striking graphics and challenging gameplay has won millions of hearts in the country.

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 15 May 2024

Below is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

  • FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T

  • FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H

  • FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W

  • FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K

  • FF3B7M4H8W1T9J6V

  • FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q

  • FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G

  • FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R

  • FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M

  • FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N

  • FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R

  • FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F

  • FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S

  • FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

  • FD2R5W7M3V6K9B8T

  • FX1V6S4J9Q5G8P3D

  • FG8W3D6J2Z5F1R9L

  • FS4N9V1X7K3T6C2P

  • FQ5M2Z8D1C4B7F3N

Garena FF MAX codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive.
How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

