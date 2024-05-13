Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 13 May 2024: Win Gold, Skins & More Freebies

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 13 May 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes on 13 May 2024: The Indian players took a great interest in Garena Free Fire MAX when the country outlawed its predecessor, Garena Free Fire, in February 2022. The battle royale game's striking graphics and challenging gameplay has garnered a great fan base in the country. To further add to the excitement among the game's committed users, 111 Dot Studios, the game's developer, releases a list of redeem codes each day. These codes allow players to get free in-game items like skins, gems, pets, money, diamond, and weapons. All of these freebies help players in winning the challenging game levels.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes consisting of a string of different letters and numbers. These codes serve as entry points to a variety of in-game items, including skins, weaponry, and character upgrades.
Following is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for Monday, 13 May 2024.
FS2W8J3N6T7HD4I9
FF1L6A2U8Z5RD3Q7
FC4V9P5D8G3FD2B1
FU7N3Q1I2E9KD5O6
FX3V6M5C7AD9Y2H8
FW7K3B6Z5DO9J2R1
FG4I2L9DN6T1F8E7
FH6T8F3W7E2Q59L4
FETGERT5G56GJ7N6
F5YH456HYT6HGR53
FA4I7Y55U6O2Q8E3
FGERT5TG6YE546V7
FL4TY3N6C7H8K1S2
FZ5R3O9JY7Q1X4I6
FE2W1U7VY9F4D5G3
FY2P7H4M6NY9T8S3
FB1G4K7L6J2YC8A9
FD5V9Q1XY3R6O4M2
FHYTR56YHR67RHC1
FYHBRE56GYR56548
FO7Y4XQ1M6C9A2P3
FHYE56RGTYE56448
FJ2U8G3E6YF1X7Z5
FQ1B5A4YP9W8V3M6
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Monday, 13 May 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)