Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From 8 October: Discounts on All iPhones

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023, iPhone 14 will be sold at Rs 64,999. More offers and discounts below.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Discounts and Offers on iPhones.

(Photo: flipkart.com)

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in India will commence from Sunday, 8 October 2023. The amazing Big Billion Days sale will last for 8 days, and will conclude on 15 October.

During the sale, customers will get plenty of offers, benefits, and discounts on a wide range of products including iPhones & other mobiles, laptops, tablets, electronic items, household items, TVs, beauty products, clothing, home decor, and more.

Let us find out amazing offers and discounts on iPhones during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 Start Date

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will start from 8 October.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 End Date

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will last more than a week, and will end on 15 October.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 iPhone Discounts, Offers, Price, and Benefits

Here is the list of amazing offers and discounts on Apple iPhones during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023.

iPhone 13 (Blue, 128 GB) - 12% Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 52,499

  • Original Price: Rs 59,900

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB) - 12% Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 52,499

  • Original Price: Rs 59,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

iPhone 13 (Pink, 128 GB) - 12% Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 52,499

  • Original Price: Rs 59,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

iPhone 13 (Starlight, 128 GB) - 12% Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 52,499

  • Original Price: Rs 59,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

iPhone 13 (Green, 128 GB) - 12% Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 52,499

  • Original Price: Rs 59,900

iPhone 13 (Red, 128 GB) - 12% Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 52,499

  • Original Price: Rs 59,900

iPhone 13 (Midnight, 256 GB) - 12% Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 61,499

  • Original Price: Rs 69,900

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 13 (Starlight, 256 GB) - 12% Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 61,499

  • Original Price: Rs 69,900

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 13 (Green, 256 GB) - 12% Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 61,499

  • Original Price: Rs 69,900

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 13 (Blue, 256 GB) - 12% Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 61,499

  • Original Price: Rs 69,900

iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB) - 7 % Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 64,999

  • Original Price: Rs 69,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

iPhone 14 (Midnight, 128 GB) - 7 % Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 64,999

  • Original Price: Rs 69,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 14 (Starlight, 128 GB) - 7 % Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 64,999

  • Original Price: Rs 69,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

iPhone 14 (Purple, 128 GB) - 7 % Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 64,999

  • Original Price: Rs 69,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 14 (Yellow, 128 GB) - 7 % Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 64,999

  • Original Price: Rs 69,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 14 Plus (Blue, 128 GB) - 7 % Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 73,999

  • Original Price: Rs 79,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

iPhone 14 Plus (Starlight, 128 GB) - 7 % Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 73,999

  • Original Price: Rs 79,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 14 Plus (Midnight, 128 GB) - 7 % Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 73,999

  • Original Price: Rs 79,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 14 Plus (Purple, 128 GB) - 7 % Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 73,999

  • Original Price: Rs 79,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

iPhone 14 Plus (Blue, 256 GB) - 6 % Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 83,999

  • Original Price: Rs 89,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 14 Plus (Purple, 256 GB) - 6 % Off

  • Discounted Price: Rs 83,999

  • Original Price: Rs 89,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 14 Pro (Deep Blue, 128 GB)

  • Price: 1,19,900

  • Free delivery

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 14 Pro MAX (Deep Blue, 128 GB) - 5% Off

  • Discounted Price: 1,27,999

  • Original Price: Rs 1,34,900

  • Free delivery

iPhone 14 Pro (Deep Purple, 128 GB)

  • Price: 1,19,900

  • Free delivery

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 14 Pro MAX (Deep Purple, 128 GB) - 5% Off

  • Discounted Price: 1,27,999

  • Original Price: Rs 1,34,900

  • Free delivery

iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB) - 15 % Off

  • Discounted Price: 36,999

  • Original Price: Rs 43,900

  • Free delivery

iPhone 11 (White, 64 GB) - 15 % Off

  • Discounted Price: 36,999

  • Original Price: Rs 43,900

  • Free delivery

iPhone 11 (White, 128 GB) - 18 % Off

  • Discounted Price: 39,900

  • Original Price: Rs 48,900

  • Free delivery

iPhone 12 (Blue, 64 GB) - 1 % Off

  • Discounted Price: 48,999

  • Original Price: Rs 49,900

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

iPhone 12 (White, 64 GB) - 1 % Off

  • Discounted Price: 48,999

  • Original Price: Rs 49,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

iPhone 12 (White, 128 GB) - 5 % Off

  • Discounted Price: 51,999

  • Original Price: Rs 54,900

  • Extra discount on combo offers

iPhone 12 (Green, 128 GB) - 5 % Off

  • Discounted Price: 51,999

  • Original Price: Rs 54,900

  • Also 33,600 discount on exchange

To check offers and benefits of all iPhones during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, please click here.

