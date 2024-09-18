Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Sale Date, Bank Discounts, Offers, and More

Flipkart, one of India's most popular online retailers, has announced the commencement of its 'Big Billion Days' sale, which begins on 27 September 2024. The sale provides an opportunity for customers to get discounts and offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics.

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed that buyers will receive additional discounts on HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members will get VIP access to the sale 24 hours before the actual date of sale. The discounts and offers available during the 'Big Billion Days' sale will include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and other smartphones.