Elon Musk Plans To Take Twitter Public a Few Years After Buyout: Report

Elon Musk, who has struck a $44 billion deal to take Twitter private, has reportedly told potential investors that he plans to take the company public again within a few years, likely to fuel the interest of potential investors.

Musk said he could arrange an initial public offering (IPO) of Twitter in as little as three years of buying it, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter on 25 April, finally agreed to sell itself to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $54.20, putting an end to weeks of uncertainty. The deal will likely close sometime this year, subject to conditions including regulatory approval and a nod from shareholders.