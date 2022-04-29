Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $4 Billion, Says 'No Further Sales Planned'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on 26 and 27 April, sold around 4.4 million shares of the electric car company, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The shares, amounting to 2.6 percent of his Tesla stake and worth roughly $4 billion, were likely sold to help finance his acquisition of Twitter.

Musk was quick to assure investors that he won't be selling any more Tesla shares, which were already down 12 percent after Twitter agreed to sell itself to him.