Facebook Relaunching Itself as ‘Meta’ is a Clear Bid to Dominate the Metaverse

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has announced the company will
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has announced the company will , saying the move reflects the fact the company is now much broader than just the social media platform (which will still be called Facebook).
Zuckerberg said he hoped the metaverse will be a new ecosystem that will create millions of jobs for content creators.
But is this just a shallow PR exercise, with Zuckerberg trying to reset the Facebook brand after several , or is it a genuine bid to set the company on course for what he sees as the future of computing?
What’s not in contention is that this is the culmination of seven years of corporate acquisitions, investments and research that kicked off with Facebook’s acquisition of VR headset company Oculus for US$2 billion in 2014.
Oculus had risen to prominence with a lucrative , and many of its backers were angry that their support for the “future of gaming” had been co-opted by Silicon Valley.
While gamers fretted that Facebook would give them VR versions of Farmville rather than the hardcore content they envisioned, cynics viewed the purchase as part of a spending spree after Facebook’s , or simply Zuckerberg indulging a personal interest in gaming.
Under Facebook, Oculus has gone on to dominate the VR market . That’s thanks to heavy cross-subsidisation from Facebook’s advertising business and a console-like approach with the mobile “Quest” VR headset.
While much of its work remains behind closed doors, Facebook Reality Labs’ publicised projects include , which seeks to create live 3D maps of public spaces, and the recently released Ray-Ban Stories – Facebook-integrated sunglasses with .
All these investments and projects are steps towards the infrastructure for Zuckerbeg’s vision of the metaverse. As he said :
We can guess at Facebook’s vision for the metaverse by looking to its existing approach to social media. It has moulded our online lives into a gigantic revenue stream based on , fuelled by our data.
VR and AR headsets about the user and their environment. This is one of the key around these emerging technologies, and presumably one of the in owning and developing them.
Alongside Project Aria, Facebook launched its , and recently pledged US$50 million to “”.
But, as Catherine D’Ignazio and Lauren Klein note in their book , responsible innovation is often focused on individualised concepts of harm, rather than addressing the structural power imbalances baked into technologies such as social media.
In our studies of Facebook’s (Facebook’s vision for how it will use Oculus technology) and its , we suggest Facebook publicly frames privacy in VR as a question of individual privacy (over which users can have control) versus surveillance and data harvesting (over which we don’t).
Critics have derided Facebook’s announcements as “” and corporate spin. Digital rights advocacy group Access Now, which participated in a Facebook AR privacy “design jam” in 2020 and urged Facebook to prioritise alerting bystanders they were being recorded by Ray-Ban Stories, says its .
But it doesn’t have to be this way. Tony Parisi, one of the early pioneers of VR, we already have a blueprint for a non-dystopian metaverse. He says we should look back to the original, pre-corporatised vision of the internet, which embodied “an open, collaborative and consensus-driven way to develop technologies and tools”.
We let Facebook rule the world of social media. We shouldn’t let it rule the metaverse.
(Marcus Carter is a senior lecturer in Digital Cultures and SOAR fellow at the University of Sydney)
(Ben Egliston is a postdoctoral research fellow at Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology)
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
