Facebook Failed to Police Abusive Content in Most Vulnerable Countries: Report

Former Facebook employees and documents viewed by several media outlets have revealed that the social media giant failed to "police abusive content" in countries where "such speech was most likely to cause the most harm" in its race to become a global service, Reuters reported.

Currently, Facebook operates in more than 190 countries, has over "2.8 billion monthly users who post content in more than 160 languages."

However, despite its global expansion, the company has not been able to prevent itself from becoming a channel for "hate speech, inflammatory rhetoric and misinformation."