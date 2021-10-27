Hate Speech and Misinformation on Facebook: Centre Prepares Report

After Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen alleged discrepancies in the social networking site's algorithms that lead Indian users towards "hate speech and misinformation", the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is preparing a report on the findings that are related to India, The Indian Express reported.

The ministry plans to get in touch with Facebook's executives to understand how the algorithms work and prepare and finalise the report by this week.

“If needed, we will call their executives to explain how their algorithms work and the action they have taken so far to counter misinformation and hate speech. For now, we will have to study (the revelations made by Haugen),” sources told The Indian Express.