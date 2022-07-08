Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Is in ‘Serious Jeopardy’ Over Bot Issue: Report

Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter is in “serious jeopardy” due to an inability to verify Twitter’s claims that only around 5 percent of its accounts were spam or bot accounts, sources told The Washington Post.

Musk’s team is no longer engaging in certain discussions around funding for the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, the report adds.

Along with Musk, Oracle’s co-founder, Larry Ellison, venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, crypto exchange Binance, and Fidelity are others who were financing this deal with him.

The Tesla CEO tweeted in May that the Twitter acquisition “cannot move forward” and was “temporarily on hold” until the claim by Twitter regarding the percentage of bot accounts could be verified as true. These tweets have led to Twitter’s stock prices sinking.