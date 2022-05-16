Elon Musk Can’t Just Put Twitter Deal ‘On Hold' – What’s He Trying To Do?

On Saturday, 13 May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that his $44-billion deal to buy Twitter and take it private was "temporarily on hold" while he checked the veracity of the company's claim that spam and fake accounts make up less than 5 percent of users.

The tweet sent Twitter's price tumbling as much as 22 percent pre-trade as investors became uncertain whether the deal will close.

Two hours later, Musk clarified that he was still committed to the acquisition. The stock is now trading about 10 percent lower.