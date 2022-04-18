Even Elon Musk Doesn’t Have $40 Billion Lying Around, So How'll He Buy Twitter?

During a TED conference on Thursday, 14 April, Elon Musk said that his proposed acquisition of Twitter is not about money but about free speech and “the future of civilisation.”

Nonetheless, the billionaire will have to cough out a lot of money if he wants to buy the social media platform in an all-cash deal and take it private.

In a letter delivered to Twitter on 13 April, Musk offered to buy all of its stock at $54.20 per share. The deal, which represents a premium of 38 percent over the closing price on 1 April, values the company at roughly $43 billion.