Elon Musk’s Bid for Twitter Spotlights the Changes That Might Be in Store

Twitter occupies a unique niche. Its short chunks of text and threading foster real-time conversations among thousands of people, which makes it popular with celebrities, media personalities and politicians alike.

Social media analysts talk about the half-life of content on a platform, meaning the time it takes for a piece of content to reach 50 percent of its total lifetime engagement, usually measured in number of views or popularity based metrics.

The average half life of a tweet is about 20 minutes, compared to five hours for Facebook posts, 20 hours for Instagram posts, 24 hours for LinkedIn posts and 20 days for YouTube videos.

The much shorter half life illustrates the central role Twitter has come to occupy in driving real-time conversations as events unfold.