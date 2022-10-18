Google’s Diwali Surprise: How To Use the Feature, Light Up Your Computer Screen

As we are getting closer to the festival of Diwali, Google announced on Twitter to share the gift with everyone. The popular tech giant wants its users in India to type the word "Diwali" in a text box on its search page to view the surprise. The festival of lights, Diwali 2022, is almost here. The five-day-long festival is one of the most auspicious and celebrated occasions in India. People wait for a year to celebrate the festival grandly.

They prepare for Diwali in advance by cleaning and decorating their homes. People wear new clothes, conduct pujas, and spend time with their loved ones at this festival. Google has also decided to surprise its users in India on Diwali 2022. The tech giant is hit with the festive spirit along with the people in the country.