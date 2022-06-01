Airtel Introduces New Broadband Plans, Check Prices, Benefits, and More

Bharti Airtel has come up with new Xstream Fiber broadband plans that are not very different from the previous plans but they offer more benefits. It is obvious that the better plans will be a bit costly as well. Airtel has announced its three new broadband plans, which include Rs 1599, Rs 699, and Rs 1,099.

These plans offer access to over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box without any additional cost. Know more about the benefits and the different plans introduced by Airtel to its customers.