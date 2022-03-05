Bringing the World Closer? Facebook Research Says Its Apps Can Make You Lonelier

Social Media Giant Facebook, now Meta Platforms Inc, is once again in the news for the mental health impact of its apps on its users.

Internal studies show the Meta apps make people lonelier and more isolated, contrary to what its mission statement "bringing the world closer together" might suggest. The data comes from its own researchers, reported Bloomberg.

According to the report, Meta plans to address this issue as their new virtual reality venture is being touted as a platform for greater connectivity.

Social media platforms, particularly Facebook, have been questioned in the past about the impact they have on their users' mental health.