Banks Urge NPCI to Issue Formal Note on Use of UPI to Buy & Sell Crypto: Report

Such an announcement is unlikely in the near future as NPCI has 'no intentions' of issuing such a circular an official told the publication.

This is possibly because of the legal pushback that an official ban could lead to. With a 'shadow ban' like this, the NPCI doesn't have to worry about that.

“If there is a formal circular to ban UPI for cryptos or VDAs, whatever is the nomenclature, the crypto industry in all likelihood would legally contest it – as they had done when RBI imposed a ban in April 2018,” a banker told ET.