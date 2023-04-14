Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone Ultimate Now in India: Check Price, Specs, Colors

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone Ultimate now available in India
(Image: Business Standard)
Asus has recently launched the Asus ROG Phone 7 series and the smartphone has made its debut at a starting price of Rs 74,999. This smartphone is among the best gaming smartphone series as per the company's claims. As per the reports, the new Asus series includes ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The phone will be available in storm white and black color variants.
As per the reports, it will be available for purchase in May 2023 on Asus India e-Store, select Asus exclusive stores, select ROG stores and Vijay Sales’ website and offline outlets.
Let's check the expected price in India, Specifications, design, and features in detail of the Asus ROG Phone 7.
The highlights of the Asus ROG Phone 7 in regards to the full specs and design are as follows:
A 165Hz AMOLED display
A 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging
It will be available in Phantom Black and Storm White colour variants.
The smartphone may have 6GB RAM + 512GB internal storage
While the ROG Phone 7 will be available in two colors: Phantom Black and Storm White while the Ultimate model will come in Storm White colour.
Both the gaming smartphones are powered by 3.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU.
Both smartphones will run on Android 13 with ROG UI and Zen UI.
The company claims to offer two OS updates and 4 yrs of security updates.
They smartphones come with IP54 rating.
The standard ROG Phone 7 will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage while the Ultimate variant will come with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
Both handsets come with a triple rear camera setup, a 50MP SONY IMX766 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide, an 8MP macro camera and a 32MP front facing camera.
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with a ROG Aero Active Cooler 7 for better gaming experience.
