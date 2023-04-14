Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone Ultimate Now in India: Check Price, Specs, Colors

Asus has recently launched the Asus ROG Phone 7 series and the smartphone has made its debut at a starting price of Rs 74,999. This smartphone is among the best gaming smartphone series as per the company's claims. As per the reports, the new Asus series includes ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The phone will be available in storm white and black color variants.

As per the reports, it will be available for purchase in May 2023 on Asus India e-Store, select Asus exclusive stores, select ROG stores and Vijay Sales’ website and offline outlets.

Let's check the expected price in India, Specifications, design, and features in detail of the Asus ROG Phone 7.