Apple's Video Call Reaction Feature: Easy Steps To Use It on iPhone, Mac or iPad

Do you know you can now send reactions to people during a video call? If you are an Apple User, you can use video reactions during FaceTime, WhatsApp, and other video calls. The iOS 17 software update allows users to apply 3D animations and background effects by simply making hand gestures during video calls. Different types of video reactions can be triggered during a video call on Apple devices like hearts, fireworks, balloons, confetti, rain, and more.

iOS 17 was released during the Apple iPhone 15 launch event on 12 September 2023. It provides a variety of features to users like live voice mail, name drop, customised contact posters, Journal App, Standby Display, Updated Keyboard, Stickers, and more.

Let us read about how to use video reactions during a video call on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook.