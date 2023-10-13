OnePlus Open Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specifications, and Price

Tech giant OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch of its first ever foldable smartphone 'OnePlus Open'. According to the teasers released by the company, OnePlus Open will hit the global markets on 19th October 2023. Prior to the main launch event, interested customers can pre-book the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone from the official website to enjoy the benefits and offers. According to reports, the forthcoming OnePlus Open will be unveiled with two color variants including Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black.

As of now, the company has not revealed any details about the features, specification, and price of the OnePlus Open Foldable handset. However, several leaks and rumours have been doing rounds on the internet from quite a long time now. Let us read about the expected features and specs of OnePlus Open below.