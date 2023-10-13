OnePlus Open Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specifications, and Price

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019OnePlus Open Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specifications, and Price

OnePlus Open will be launched on Thursday, 19 October 2023 at 7:30 pm IST in Mumbai.
OnePlus Open launch date in India: Features, Specifications, Price, Pre-booking and More.

(Photo: oneplus.in)

Tech giant OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch of its first ever foldable smartphone 'OnePlus Open'. According to the teasers released by the company, OnePlus Open will hit the global markets on 19th October 2023. Prior to the main launch event, interested customers can pre-book the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone from the official website to enjoy the benefits and offers. According to reports, the forthcoming OnePlus Open will be unveiled with two color variants including Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black.

As of now, the company has not revealed any details about the features, specification, and price of the OnePlus Open Foldable handset. However, several leaks and rumours have been doing rounds on the internet from quite a long time now. Let us read about the expected features and specs of OnePlus Open below.

OnePlus Open Launch Date in India

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone will be launched in India on Thursday, 19 October 2023.

OnePlus Open Launch Time in India

OnePlus Open foldable handset will be launched in Mumbai at 7:30 pm IST.

OnePlus Open Price in India

The company has not revealed the exact price of OnePlus Open yet. However, as per some leaks, the foldable smartphone may be sold around Rs 1,41,412 in India.

OnePlus Open: Features and Specifications (Rumoured)

The exact features and specifications of OnePlus Open are not known yet. Following are some of the rumoured ones.

  • A 7.82-inch OLED screen along with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

  • Powered by  Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

  • A huge circular camera island on the rear side for optics including 48 MP main camera, 48 MP  ultrawide camera, and a 64 MP 3x optical zoom camera.

  • 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage.

  • The smartphone will run on Android 13 OS.

  • 4,805mAh battery with 100 W fast charging support.

