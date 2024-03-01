Apple's Guide To Revive Wet iPhone: Steps To Follow

iPhone warns its users when they connect a Lightning or USB-C cable or an accessory to their iPhones, whenever there’s liquid in the connector. And if the users see one of these alerts, they must know that their iPhone has detected liquid in the Lightning or USB-C connector, or on the cable or accessory.

The alert of "Charging not available" will appear to all iPhone users once they connect their iPhone with a Lightning connector to a charger and liquid is detected.

The alert of "Liquid Detected in USB-C Connector" will appear if the users connect an accessory or charger to their iPhone with a USB-C to USB-A cable and their device detects liquid so immediately disconnect the charging cable on receiving the alert.