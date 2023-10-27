Apple's Event 'Scary Fast' 2023 Date & Time: Live Streaming Details & More

Apple may unveil the new M3 chip along with the new MacBooks and iMac powered by the new Apple silicone. As per the rumors and reports by Bloomberg, Apple might be lining up a launch event for Macs later this month. The iMac upgrade was long overdue as the last model came with the first M1 chip. Apple is also expected to update the 13-inch MacBook Pro and introduce a new variant of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M3 chip. The launch event for new iPads is lined up for early 2024 by the company. The next-generation MacBook Pro will include up to 40 graphics cores and 16 main processing ones.