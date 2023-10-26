Viral: Woman Reveals How She Got Her Lost Apple Pencil Back In Wholesome Post
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
The internet cannot stop gushing over this heartwarming story that’s been making the rounds online. A woman named Akansha Dugad took to her X handle to share a unique experience.
The now-viral post details how she lost her Apple Pencil while vacationing in Auroville, Puducherry. While spending a day at the Auroville beach with a friend and another guest at their hostel, the woman unfortunately misplaced her Apple Pencil. Her friend and the guest, Rakshit joined her in searching for the Pencil, but to no avail.
Upon returning to Mumbai, Akansha was pleasantly surprised to receive a package from Rakshit.
Take a look:
The post revealed that Rakshit not only sent her a box of Apsara Pencils but also her lost Apple Pencil.
The kind stanger returned her lost gadget with a heartfelt note, "There will never be enough kindness in this world. I will do my part; you make sure to do yours. Because, in the end, only kindness matters."
In no time, the heartwarming post garnered immense popularity, with netizens gushing over this incident and leaving some hilarious comments.
Check how they are reacting here:
