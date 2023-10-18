Apple Pencil Launched in India for iPads: Check Specifications, Price & Design

Apple officially launched an Apple Pencil that is equipped with USB-C connectivity. The company has introduced a budget-friendly option for iPad users. The company launched the Apple Pencil which flaunts a sliding cap design that reveals the USB-C port. Users can easily charge the Pencil and pair it with compatible iPads. People who own the iPads should know all the details about this cost-friendly Pencil if they want to get their hands on it. We have the details.

You should go through the specifications and price range of the Apple Pencil, which was revealed recently by the popular brand. It is important to note that the Pencil is cheaper than Apple's 2nd-gen Pencil. Anybody can purchase it to make working on iPads easy. Check out all the latest details about the Pencil before buying it online or from stores.