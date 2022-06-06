Apple WWDC 2022: When, Where and How to Watch the Event Live Stream

Apple WWDC 2022 Live Stream
(Photo: Apple)
American tech giant Apple is all set for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. It is an annual event where the company introduces it latest and upcoming platforms and technologies like innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.
"Get a first look at Apple’s latest platforms and technologies in sessions, explore the newest tools and tips, and connect with Apple experts in labs and digital lounges," reads the official event page of Apple WWDC.
This year, Apple's WWDC event is scheduled to begin from Monday, 06 June 2022. It will go on till Friday, 10 June.
Here are the details about when, where and how to watch Apple WWDC 2022 live online in India.
Apple WWDC 2022 event is scheduled to begin from 10:30 pm IST on Friday.
How and where to watch Apple WWDC 2022 live streaming?
Apple's WWDC conference will be live-streamed from the Apple Park and can be watched online on
Apple's official YouTube channel
Apple’s official website: apple.com
Apple TV app
Apple developer website and application
Apart from the online conference, Apple will also organise a special event for developers and students at Apple Park on 6 June. They will be hosted to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Apple WWDC 2022.
