Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Will it Affect the Price?

iPhone 13 manufacturing begins in India.
(Photo: IANS)
American tech giant Apple on Monday, 11 April 2022, announced that it has begun the production of its latest smartphone, iPhone 13 in India. The smartphone was launched last year in September.
The first smartphone lineup manufactured by Apple in India was iPhone SE, in 2017. It was followed by manufacturing of other top iPhone models like iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.
The newly launched iPhone 13 series will be the fourth lineup to be manufactured in India.
"We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 — with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip — right here in India for our local customers," reads the statement released by Apple.
The news of local production has increased the curiosity about the impact of manufacturing on price of iPhone 13 in India.
However, a report by HTTech suggests that Apple might use the cost savings for aggressive marketing schemes during the festive season sales.
