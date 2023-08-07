Apple iPhone 15 Series Likely To Arrive on 13 September: Check Sale Date & More

Apple iPhone 15 Series launch date, sale, and other important details.
(Photo: iStock)
According to several online reports, the most awaited Apple iPhone 15 Series is expected to be launched on 13 September 2023. The company usually unveils the new Apple series annually within the first two weeks of September, and this year is anticipated to be no different.
According to Bloomberg, the Apple iPhone 15 launch event may be scheduled for 12 or 13 September and the sale date of Apple iPhone 15 is likely to be 22 September.
Besides iPhone 15 series, the company may also launch Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models. Users however must not down that there are no confirmed details from the company regarding the same.
As per online reports, the Apple iPhone 15 may be launched on 12 or 13 September 2023.
The Apple iPhone 15 may be available for sale from 22 September 2023.
The Apple iPhone 15 may be launched at annual Apple event in Steve Jobs Theater, Cupertino.
Here are some expected features and specifications of the forthcoming Apple iPhone 15.
Powered by A17 Bionic chip, an upgrade over A16 Bionic chipset.
For optics, all models might have 48 MP rear camera.
The pro models may arrive with a periscope lens with almost 6X zoom, compared to 3X Zoom in iPhone 14 pro models.
All models may be equipped with USB-C port compared to the currently available lightning port.
The iPhone 15 Pro models may flaunt a titanium frame instead of the stainless steel frame in previous iPhone models. The purpose of introducing the titanium frame is to offer more durability.
The exact launch date, features, specifications, and other details of Apple iPhone 15 may be unveiled by the company soon. Check this space regularly for latest updates.