Poco M6 Pro 5G Launch Date In India: Check Price in India, Features & Specs

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Poco M6 Pro 5G in India and the company has revealed all the information related to the launch date and availability days ahead of its debut in the country. The phone is expected to be launched in India this week via Flipkart. Interested customers can go to the landing page to know about the design of the upcoming M-series smartphone.

The entire specs, features, and design of the phone have not been revealed yet but we have brought the expected price, specs, and features as seen in the teaser or expected from the previous launches.