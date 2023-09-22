New iPhone 15 Hits Retail Stores in India, But Here's the Fastest Way To Get It

Quick commerce company Blinkit is teaming up with Apple reseller Unicorn to deliver the latest model of the iPhone "within minutes".

The specifics: Users can order the newly launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as long as they're in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, or Delhi-NCR, according to the Zomato-owned company.

Last year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro were made available for order on Blinkit post-launch day.

Flip side: The iPhone 15 and its variants also hit Apple's retail stores in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and Delhi's Saket, where lines snaked out the building on Friday, 22 September.