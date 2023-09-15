Apple iOS 17 Release Date Announced: Here is How To Update It on Your iPhone

Apple iOS 17 Release Date Announced by the Company. Details Here.
(Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa/IANS)
Apple iOS 17 release date has been confirmed by the company during the recently held Apple Event 2023. Eligible iPhone users must know that the iOS 17 will be available as a free software update to them.
The iOS 17 software can be downloaded from the app store from Monday, 18 September 2023. Users who will update the new iOS 17 software will take the leverage of all the new upgrades and features like FaceTime, Messages, Live Voicemail, and More.
The new IOS software will be compatible for devices above iPhone XR including the following:
iPhone XR
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11- Pro MAX
iPhone SE 2nd Gen
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro MAX
iPhone SE 3rd Gen
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro MAX
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro MAX
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro MAX
Users must note down that the iPhone devices before iPhone XR/XS are not compatible for the new Apple iOS 17 update.
Following is the list of new features and upgrades that will be available to iPhone users after updating the iOS 17.
Live Voice Mail: This feature allows you to read the voicemails in real time on your lock screen so that you can decide whether to pick a call or not.
Customized Contact Posters: With the help of this new feature, you can customize any of your contacts like use a favorite font, emoji, or a photo. All these customizations will show up on the screen while calling the customized contacts.
FaceTime App: If you are not able to pick a FaceTime call, the caller on the other end can leave a video or audio message for you to check later.
Name Drop: This new feature has been added to the Airdrop. Through this feature you can share contact details with other person by just placing your iPhones close.
New Widgets: After updating the iOS 17, you can be able to use new widgets on both home screen and lock screen.
Messaging App: The message app will be available with a cleaner interface, and you can access many features like photos, apps, and more.
Besides the above mentioned features, some others are updated keyboard, Journal app, standby display, and stickers.
The iOS 17 update will be available from Monday, 18 September 2023. Follow below steps to install it on your iPhones.
Go to the settings.
Within the settings navigate to General>About>Software Update.
Click on the iOS 17 Software Update.
Wait for a while and the software will be updated on your iOS.
Users must note down that the iOS 17 software may not be immediately available, and they might have to wait for few days. However, if you have beta version, you can install the iOS 17 immediately.
