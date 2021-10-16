'Retaliation': Apple Employee Who Led #AppleToo Movement Says She Has Been Fired

Parrish, on her part, has denied claims of her role in any leakage, and told Reuters that she had merely deleted her personal and financial information from the company equipment.

“I’ve been very vocal, I’ve been very public. I have not been afraid to put my name and attach my face to #AppleToo,” she told The Guardian. “This feels very much like retaliation for having the courage to speak out.”

"There are consequences for speaking out. There are consequences for doing the right thing. But we do the right thing because it is the right thing to do. #AppleToo is about asking Apple to do better, to end systemic discrimination, abuse, and pay inequity. Do the right thing," Parrish said on Twitter.