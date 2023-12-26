Android Phone Battery Feature Similar to iPhones Being Rolled Out; Know Details

Android phone battery feature like iPhones to be introduced soon.
(Photo: iStock)
When we talk about features, we generally see iPhones catching up with Android phones. However, this time, Android seems to have built a feature similar to iPhones. According to the latest reports, Android seems to have adopted one of the best battery features. Google is expected to work on bringing a battery indicator on Android smartphones. The new feature will help Android users to check their battery health when it starts to degrade. One must know the latest announcements about the feature.
Similar to iPhones, when the battery on an Android device starts to degrade, users will be able to check in their settings the remaining health percentage of the battery. As of now, users have to rely on third-party apps to see their smartphone's battery health. Recent reports suggest that the iPhone feature on Android will be available soon.
Here is everything you should know about the iPhone battery feature on Android smartphones. Read till the end to know about the brand-new feature that Android is working on and stay informed with the latest details.
The Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 is equipped with a concealed "battery health" section. While it currently does not have a dedicated battery health gauge, the code states it may display details such as projected percentage.
For those who are unaware, the battery cycle count indicates the number of complete charge and discharge cycles a rechargeable battery can undergo before its capacity ends.
This may sound like a basic feature, but with self-repair becoming common, finally getting access to battery health features from the settings will make the process easier to track battery repairs. It is important to note that the Settings page displaying battery health is inactive right now.
However, the feature was never tested. One should stay alert to know the latest announcements about the new feature.
