iPhone Storage: An Easy Guide To Increase the Storage on Your Apple Phone

We all like to keep our precious memories in our phones. However, daily videos, photos, texts, and applications can take up a lot of storage on our iPhone. Therefore, it is important to know how to maximize the iPhone storage capacity without deleting or transferring the data. There are several ways to offload some large files on Apple phone to save the local iPhone storage. One of the best ways is to invest in any of the cloud storage service like Google Drive, Apple iCloud, Dropbox, and more.

If you are someone who wants to increase iPhone storage without spending on cloud services, you must be aware about the 'duplicate detection' of iPhones. This feature recognises the duplicate and identical photos in your album through AI technology, and you can delete them to save storage.

Here is an easy guide for you to know how to use Apple's duplicate detection feature to increase iPhone storage.