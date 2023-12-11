iPhone Storage: An Easy Guide To Increase the Storage on Your Apple Phone

An easy guide to save your iPhone storage.
(Photo: iStock)
We all like to keep our precious memories in our phones. However, daily videos, photos, texts, and applications can take up a lot of storage on our iPhone. Therefore, it is important to know how to maximize the iPhone storage capacity without deleting or transferring the data. There are several ways to offload some large files on Apple phone to save the local iPhone storage. One of the best ways is to invest in any of the cloud storage service like Google Drive, Apple iCloud, Dropbox, and more.
If you are someone who wants to increase iPhone storage without spending on cloud services, you must be aware about the 'duplicate detection' of iPhones. This feature recognises the duplicate and identical photos in your album through AI technology, and you can delete them to save storage.
Here is an easy guide for you to know how to use Apple's duplicate detection feature to increase iPhone storage.
Follow below steps to save or increase the storage on your iPhone using Apple's Duplicate Detection feature. Users must not forget to turn on the iCloud syncing feature before following this process.
Open your iPhone and go to the photos app.
At the bottom of the screen, click on the 'Albums' option.
Scroll down to the 'Utilities' section and tap on 'Duplicates'.
All the duplicate photos photos in your iPhone will show up on the screen.
Select each photo individually or click on select all to merge the photos.
Now hit the delete option, and all these duplicate photos will be moved to the recently deleted folder.
Go to the recently deleted folder and delete all the duplicate photos permanently from your iPhone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)