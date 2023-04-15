ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp Announces Three New Security Features for Users' Security: Details Here

Know about three new security features on WhatsApp- Account Protect, Device Verification, Automatic Security Codes

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
WhatsApp Announces Three New Security Features for Users' Security: Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

WhatsApp keeps bringing new features for its users to make the app more user friendly and allows the customers to have a safer and more fun chat app. Meta had recently announced their campaign ‘Stay Safe with WhatsApp’ and the next day they informed about the new security features of WhatsApp via an announcement with an aim to protect users’ accounts.

The new features are- Account Protect, Device Verification and Automatic Security Codes that will soon be rolled out in the coming months. Let's know about these features in detail.

Also Read

WhatsApp Announces New Features: Admins To Get More Control Over Groups; Details

WhatsApp Announces New Features: Admins To Get More Control Over Groups; Details
ADVERTISEMENT

New Security Features of WhatsApp

1. Account Protect

This new feature will allow the users to switch to a new device more easily since in the upcoming months after the update, WhatsApp may ask you to approve the switch on your old device providing you with an extra layer of protection.

2. Device Verification

This feature will safeguard the users against on-device malware attacks and it is in built setting in the security package that needs requires no extra effort of the user and then you can keep using WhatsApp like the way you do and the app will automatically keep take care of your account.

3. Automatic Security Codes

This feature of WhatsApp will make the life of users simpler since the app ensures the chats are encrypted and secure. Users will be able to check a secure connection by tapping on the encryption tab that will be under the contact’s information. The process of doing so is called “Key Transparency.” WhatsApp said in a statement" it will allow you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection. What it means for you is that when you click on the encryption tab, you’ll be able to verify right away that your personal conversation is secured."

Also Read

New WhatsApp Integration Any.do Converts the Chat App Into a Team Task Manager

New WhatsApp Integration Any.do Converts the Chat App Into a Team Task Manager

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×