WhatsApp Announces Three New Security Features for Users' Security: Details Here
Know about three new security features on WhatsApp- Account Protect, Device Verification, Automatic Security Codes
WhatsApp keeps bringing new features for its users to make the app more user friendly and allows the customers to have a safer and more fun chat app. Meta had recently announced their campaign ‘Stay Safe with WhatsApp’ and the next day they informed about the new security features of WhatsApp via an announcement with an aim to protect users’ accounts.
The new features are- Account Protect, Device Verification and Automatic Security Codes that will soon be rolled out in the coming months. Let's know about these features in detail.
New Security Features of WhatsApp
1. Account Protect
This new feature will allow the users to switch to a new device more easily since in the upcoming months after the update, WhatsApp may ask you to approve the switch on your old device providing you with an extra layer of protection.
2. Device Verification
This feature will safeguard the users against on-device malware attacks and it is in built setting in the security package that needs requires no extra effort of the user and then you can keep using WhatsApp like the way you do and the app will automatically keep take care of your account.
3. Automatic Security Codes
This feature of WhatsApp will make the life of users simpler since the app ensures the chats are encrypted and secure. Users will be able to check a secure connection by tapping on the encryption tab that will be under the contact’s information. The process of doing so is called “Key Transparency.” WhatsApp said in a statement" it will allow you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection. What it means for you is that when you click on the encryption tab, you’ll be able to verify right away that your personal conversation is secured."
