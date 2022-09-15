Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From 23 Sep; Amazing Discounts on iPhones

Similarly, there will be huge discounts on other versions of the iPhone as well. iPhone 11 is likely to be sold at a discounted price of Rs 30,000 or less while iPhone 12 mini will be available at a price of less than Rs 40,000.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will also be available on huge discounts. It is likely that the devices will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 90,000 and Rs 1,00,000, respectively.

People must know that the prices of iPhones mentioned above are according to media reports. The company has not officially confirmed it yet. It is likely that Flipkart will officially announce the exact discounts on iPhones, bank offers, debit, and credit discounts today, 15 September 2022.

Check this space regularly to get the exact details about the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Festival Sale 2022.