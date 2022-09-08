Amazon & Flipkart Big Festival Sale 2022: Offers, Discounts, and Other Details

E-commerce giants – Amazon and Flipkart are soon going to announce their big festival sale dates 2022. The sale will be available on their official websites – amazon.in and flipkart.com.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have teased amazing discounts on gadgets, exchange offers, cashback offers, heavy discounts, no-cost EMI, and more.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 date has not been confirmed by the company yet and it is likely that it will be revealed in the upcoming days. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is likely to start from 13 September 2022. However, no official confirmation has been given by the Flipkart yet.

Let us read about the top smartphone deals, offers, and discounts of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.