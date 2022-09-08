Amazon & Flipkart Big Festival Sale 2022: Offers, Discounts, and Other Details
With many festivals around the corner, Amazon and Flipkart have teased their festival sales 2022. Check details.
E-commerce giants – Amazon and Flipkart are soon going to announce their big festival sale dates 2022. The sale will be available on their official websites – amazon.in and flipkart.com.
Both Amazon and Flipkart have teased amazing discounts on gadgets, exchange offers, cashback offers, heavy discounts, no-cost EMI, and more.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 date has not been confirmed by the company yet and it is likely that it will be revealed in the upcoming days. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is likely to start from 13 September 2022. However, no official confirmation has been given by the Flipkart yet.
Let us read about the top smartphone deals, offers, and discounts of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Deals, Offers, Discounts, and More
Amazon has confirmed several discounts and offers on different items including laptops, smartphones, Amazon-powered devices (Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV), smartwatches, gadgets, and many other items. Realme, iQOO, OnePlus and Xiaomi smartphones will be sold at amazing discounts in the upcoming festival sale. It is expected that mobile accessories will also be sold at surprising discounts.
Besides, there will be some new smartphone launches that will be revealed on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and more.
SBI (State Bank of India) will be the official partner of Amazon for the upcoming festival sale. Therefore, SBI card owners will get 10 percent discount on selected items if they pay via SBI debit and credit cards. People who have Amazon Prime Membership will also get huge discounts and offers in the festival sale 2022.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Discounts, Offers, Smartphone Deals and More
Like Amazon, Flipkart has also confirmed huge discounts, sales, exchange offers in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. ICICI bank and Axis bank card holders will get an instant 10 percent discount on selected items during the sale.
According to the official teasers released by the company, customers will get almost 80 percent discount on mobile accessories, gadgets, smartphones, wireless devices, earphones, earbuds, headphones, and many more.
During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale 2022, the Poco M5 smartphone (4GB RAM + 64GB) will be sold at a starting price of Rs 10,999 and its variant Poco M5 smartphone (6GB RAM + 128GB) will cost Rs 12,999, the Poco company has revealed.
Check this space regularly to know the exact festival sale dates 2022 of Amazon and Flipkart and other important updates.
