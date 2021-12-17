CCI Suspends Amazon's Deal With Future Group, Says It 'Suppressed Information'

This could have far-reaching consequences on Amazon's legal battles with its former partner Future.
The Quint
Tech News
Published:

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday, 17 December, suspended Amazon's 2019-deal with Future Group, after it reviewed allegations that the US e-commerce giant had concealed information while seeking regulatory approval.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday, 17 December, suspended Amazon's 2019-deal with Future Group, after it reviewed allegations that&nbsp;the US e-commerce giant had concealed information while seeking regulatory approval.</p></div>

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday, 17 December, suspended Amazon's 2019-deal with Future Group, after it reviewed allegations that the US e-commerce giant had concealed information while seeking regulatory approval, as per a Reuters report.

Also ReadED Summons Amazon India Chief in Probe On Deal with Future Group

For months, the US firm had successfully utilised the terms of its toehold $200 million investment that it had made in 2019 to block Future's attempts of selling retail assets to Reliance Industries for $ 3.4 billion.

The CCI, in its 57-page order, said that "it was necessary to examine the combination (deal) afresh". The country's antitrust body added that the approval it had given in 2019 would remain in "abeyance" till then.

Amazon "suppressed the actual scope" of the deal and made "false and incorrect statements" when it sought for approvals, the CCI order noted.

Also Read'Chose Productivity Over Lives': 6 Die in Tornado-Hit Facility, Amazon Faces Ire

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT