'Chose Productivity Over Lives': 6 Die in Tornado-Hit Facility, Amazon Faces Ire

A number of claims, which suggest that Amazon did not direct its workers to take shelter when the first tornado alert came, have surfaced.

"Everyone knows that this warehouse didn’t let everyone get to shelter after the first siren was heard. Everyone knows that all Amazon cares about is productivity. My brother never would have died if this company actually gave 2 shits about their employees and got them to safety after the storm started to get bad and took it seriously," said Rachel Cope, sister of deceased employee Clayton Cope, in a Facebook post.

Clayton Cope, 29, was a maintenance mechanic contracting for Amazon.