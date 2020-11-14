After PUBG, TikTok Is Hopeful to Make a Comeback to Indian Markets

The Indian Government had banned 58 applications in June, including TikTok, PUBG and WeChat, for being a threat to national security. In its notice, as reported by Hindustan Times Tech, the Indian government stated that these apps are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state, and public order”.

PUBG Mobile, a Korean company with millions of downloads in India, is launching its return in India with a new version catered specifically to Indian gamers. TikTok, too, hopes to make a comeback to the Indian market as they are still retaining their employees and is in the process of working out an arrangement with the government, according to Hindustan Times Tech.

In a letter by Nikhil Gandhi, India head of TikTok, told the company’s employees that they are complying with local laws, and requirements for data security and privacy, reported 360 Gadgets Tech, NDTV. Gandhi said, "We have demonstrated unequivocal commitment to comply with the local laws, including data privacy and security requirements, and are therefore optimistic about a positive outcome.” “Our clarifications have been submitted to the government and we will continue to allay any further concerns they may have. Together with our employees, we remain dedicated to our users and creators who have found not only recognition but also new avenues of livelihood through our platform,”

Gandhi told his employees he sees “immense growth opportunity for TikTok in India” according to Hindustan Times.

Chinese-owned ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, has over 2000 employees in India who have received a salary bonus, keeping in mind the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have also received more training during this time.

According to 360 Gadgets Tech, NDTV, the company conducted an annual performance review as well. "Our employees have been at the heart of our business and we place utmost importance on our employees' personal and professional well-being," Gupta said in his email to the employees, the report said. There are speculations in the market that Microsoft, Reliance or Airtel may acquire TikTok. However, no such announcements have been made to confirm the news, reported Hindustan Times Tech. The report added that TikTok has received the most number of users and downloads from India, in millions. Soon after the ban, Facebook launched Instagram Reels to compete for TikTok’s market share.