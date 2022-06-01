‘UIDAI Is Both Regulator & Promoter of Aadhaar’: Experts Question Govt Advisory

On Friday, 27 May, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said, "Do not share photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organisation as it can be misused. Alternatively, please use a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of your Aadhaar number."

This warning was withdrawn within two days "in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation".

UIDAI now says "normal prudence" is enough and existing mechanisms provide "adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder".

Experts have questioned UIDAI's statements.